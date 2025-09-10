'Just Switch Off The TV': Satish Shah Urges Boycott Of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Amid Conflict

Veteran actor Satish Shah has called for a boycott of the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Taking to social media on Wednesday (September 10), Shah said that he has lost all respect for the Indian cricket team and made an appeal. The match is scheduled for September 14.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah wrote, "I sincerely urge every patriotic true Indian to strictly boycott the India-Pakistan match. Just switch off the TV. I have lost respect for our team for sure."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. Pakistani films and shows are already banned in India, and the social media accounts of several Pakistani celebrities have also been restricted.

Netizens react to Shah's post

The actor's call for a boycott has sparked debate among fans. While some supported him, others said that he should not disrespect Team India players.

"You should lose respect for BCCI and GOI. Our players are respectable. It’s not their fault. I will certainly boycott every match and encourage everyone to do the same," wrote a user.

Another commented, "Why you lost respect for the team, its not the team that has decided, its the BCCI."

"Sir, Nice to see you take a stand against an absolutely shameful act of playing Pakistan while Operation Sindoor is still on. But more than our team, it was up to the Government to come up with the policy governing this important issue. But yes, as a common man, we need to boycott the match and register the protest," read another comment.

While any India-Pakistan cricket match is traditionally considered a marquee event, this year's face-off in Dubai carries added intensity following the recent conflict. It will mark their first meeting since both countries came close to an all-out war in May 2025, before an internationally brokered ceasefire was reached.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in over a decade, with their last Test match dating back nearly 18 years. However, between September 14 and 21, depending on results, the two sides could meet up to three times in the Asia Cup.

All matches of the tournament will be available to watch via live streaming and telecast in India.