 Veteran Actor Satish Shah, Known For His Role In Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dies At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah died at the age of 74 on Saturday

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Satish Shah | Screengrab

Mumbai: Actor Satish Shah died at the age of 74 on Saturday, October 25, in Mumbai. The veteran actor was reportedly suffering from kidney ailment. Shah's personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala told news agency PTI that the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death," Kadatala said.

Shah is popular for his roles in sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and movies like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na'. Recently, he had undergone a kidney transplant.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor. "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti," Pandit said in his Instagram post.

(It is a developing story...)

