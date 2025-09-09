The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Sees 60% Dip, Earns ₹1.10 Crore On First Monday

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files witnessed a drop in collections on its first Monday (September 8), earning around Rs 1.10 crore in India. The historical film, which released last Friday, has now recorded a four-day total of Rs 7.85 crore in India.

The Bengal Files box office report

The film opened modestly with Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1 (Friday) and showed steady growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.75 crore on Sunday, bringing its three-day total to Rs 6.75 crore.

However, Monday's earnings marked a decline of nearly 60 per cent from Sunday's collections, according to a report in Sacnilk, a common trend for mid-budget films after the weekend.

Given its sensitive subject matter and word-of-mouth-driven appeal, the film's weekday performance will be crucial in determining its long-term run. While the drop on Monday raises concerns, steady collections in the coming days could help the film maintain a respectable hold, especially among audiences drawn to Agnihotri's brand of hard-hitting, issue-based cinema.

The Bengal Files vs Baaghi 4

Despite the dip, The Bengal Files has managed to hold its ground at the box office, though competition has been stiff. The film clashed with Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu's actioner Baaghi 4, which has been performing strongly.

On Monday, Baaghi 4 raked in around Rs 4.25 crore, pushing its four-day total to an impressive Rs 35.50 crore, more than four times that of Agnihotri's film.

With Baaghi 4 dominating the box office, The Bengal Files will need strong weekday momentum to stay in the race.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files revisits one of the darkest chapters in India's history, focusing on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumarr, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, and Pallavi Joshi, who has also produced the film.