Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 24: Mitali Suggests Manipulative Plan For Noina To Reveal Mihir's True Feelings

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 86

Noina and Mihir are in Los Angeles. She plans to go out for dinner, but Mihir refuses, citing jet lag and the fact that they have to wake up early the next morning for a store opening.

The next morning, at the store opening, Noina smartly plays her move. She tells Mihir that she can't meet the clients with him because she recently purchased new high heels in the US and is having difficulty walking in them, as she forgot her usual heels back in India. She adds that if she wears the new ones, she will need support throughout to ensure she does not trip and fall. Mihir responds that she can take his support, and they walk hand-in-hand.

Mitali clicks a photo of Mihir and Noina and sends it to Pari, who then plays her move by showing the photo to Tulsi to make her jealous. Pari begins praising the two, saying they look good together, and further tells Tulsi that she must feel bad for not being there, imagining that instead of Noina, she would be standing next to Mihir holding his hand.

However, Tulsi gives a befitting reply, saying that Noina is doing her work and can never take her place. Pari remarks that usually a wife would get jealous seeing her husband so close to someone else, but Tulsi says she is not someone who gets insecure or jealous.

Noina's sister expresses confusion over her actions. Noina explains that in the US, she and Mihir are together and Tulsi is not there. Her sister reminds her that he is still married. Noina says that Mihir and Tulsi's marriage is not working, and someday he will realise there is nothing left in his marriage, that his life would be better with her. She adds that the way to make this possible is to act while being in the US, away from Tulsi.

Rithik confronts Munni about the 'I Love You' message that Tulsi had seen on her phone. He expresses disappointment and explains that social media is not a safe space. He questions her about the guy she has been talking to.

Mihir calls Tulsi and questions her about her passport. She says she hasn't found it yet, which irritates Mihir. She asks him to calm down, and Mihir tells Tulsi that she should have been there because it was important. Noina overhears their conversation and leaves in anger.

When Noina enters her room upset, Mitali comes in and offers her a plan that could benefit her. She explains that in earlier times, people would consume alcohol to express their feelings, but now there are modern alternatives. Mitali suggests that Noina could purchase a substance from the dark web which, when added to someone’s drink, would reveal their true feelings, subtly hinting that she could use it on Mihir. Noina strongly refuses.

Munni imagines how Tulsi would react if she revealed the truth about the guy she was chatting with, hiding her identity while it was actually Rithik. In reality, Tulsi questions a worried Munni, but Munni says she was just thinking about her studies. Tulsi, concerned for Munni, expresses her worries.

Meanwhile, Rithik chats with Munmun (aka Munni), unaware of her true identity, asking her to attend Angad’s engagement, meet his family, and meet him first. Munmun replies that she will meet him when the time is right and goes offline, leaving Rithik anxious about her true identity.