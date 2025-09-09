Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 Written Update, September 9: Noina Shocks Mihir By Indirectly Expressing Her Love For Him

Jio Hotstar

In today's (Tuesday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, we got to see that Tulsi is very happy because Karan is back in India. She welcomes him, and then when she meets her grandkids, she gets shocked seeing them as they tell everyone 'hi' and not 'Jai Shree Krishna'. Tulsi looks at Nandini and understands why her daughter-in-law wanted the kids to come to India.

Later, Mihir, Tulsi, and Karan have tea together, and Karan reveals that till now, he has not yet fully decided to shift here. Mihir and Tulsi try to explain to him, and later Tulsi tells Mihir that he should give some responsibility to Karan in the business.

On the other hand, Pari at her in-law's house is planning how to get rid of them. While having breakfast, she messages Ranvijay and tells him that soon she will be out of this jail. When Ajay tries to feed her breakfast with his hands, she stops him.

While Karan is back in India, even Noina's sister and niece have come here. Noina tells her niece Mitali that she should help her in business, but she jokes that all the men working with her are fat and not good-looking. Meanwhile, Angad comes to Noina's house as he has to attend a meeting with her. Mitali sees Angad and goes gaga over his good looks.

Later, Noina's sister tells her that she should talk to Mihir about Angad and Mitali's rishta. While Noina says that they have just met, her sister insists that she should talk to Mihir at least once.

Meanwhile, Vrinda's mother is forcing her to get engaged to Suhas. But, Vrinda says that she doesn't want to get married for money, and she wants love in her life. However, Malti tells her that she has to marry Suhas.

Hrithik goes to drop Munni at her night school. But, after he drops her some guys misbehave with Munni, however Hrithik comes and saves her.

In the office, Noina tells Mihir that she wants to talk about something personal with him. She tells him that she was thinking about their relationship, and that they should take their friendship a step further. Mihir is shocked to hear what Noina said. However, Noina laughs and says that she was joking, and she wanted to talk about Angad and Mitali. But, later in her mind, she says that she actually wanted to talk about their relationship.

In the preview of tomorrow's episode, we get to see that Mihir decides to give a position to Karan for which he had earlier selected Hemant. This creates a tiff between Mihir and Hemant, and Gayatri asks Tulsi whether what is happening is right or wrong, and Tulsi says it is correct. So, now, let's wait and watch what will happen on Wednesday.