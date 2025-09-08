 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 8: Pari Blames Indira After Gas Leak, Nandini Surprised By Karan's Return
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Written Update September 8: Pari Blames Indira After Gas Leak, Nandini Surprised By Karan's Return

Pari calls Akshay, warning him about Viren and the family, advising him not to marry Priya. Akshay informs Priya, who finds Pari’s secret SIM card and confronts her. Enraged, Pari attempts a gas stove revenge, blames Indira, Sandhya, and Priya after a fire. Meanwhile, Nandini plans to leave for the USA but is stunned as Karan and the children return to India, reunited with their family.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 42, Written Update:

Pari calls Akshay, the man Ajay's sister has been considering for marriage, and warns him that Viren is in jail and that other members of the family are not good people either. She advises him to save himself and not marry Priya. Later, Akshay informs Priya that he received a call from an unknown number. When he traced it, he discovered that the call originated from her house, and a girl had spoken to him. This raises Priya’s suspicion about Pari. She goes to Pari’s room and finds another SIM card, which Pari had used to call Akshay. Priya confronts her, leaving Indira shocked, but Pari denies that the SIM card belongs to her. Indira lashes out, accusing Pari of creating chaos for days and now trying to ruin Priya’s marriage.

Enraged by Indira’s scolding, Pari decides to seek revenge. She turns on the knobs of the gas stove and then video calls Tulsi, pretending to be emotional. She claims her in-laws always blame her for everything and tells Tulsi about the SIM card incident. As she lights the stove, it explodes. Shocked, Tulsi and Mihir rush to Pari. Pari explains that she was making tea when the gas caught fire and her saree burned. She says the gas knobs had been left on and blames Indira, Sandhya, and Priya. Acting innocent, she insists that Priya falsely accused her of calling Akshay. Indira denies the allegations, but Naveen dismisses the matter as an accident and apologises to the Virani family.

Mihir and Tulsi leave the Parekhs' home, worried about Pari, noting how her life has been full of problems since her marriage. Meanwhile, Nandini plans to leave for the USA. Tulsi becomes emotional and urges Mihir to stop her, but he refuses. As Nandini prepares to leave, she apologizes to Mihir. Just as she steps out of Shantiniketan, she sees a car arrive. Her children rush out and hug her, leaving her stunned. Tulsi’s eyes fill with joy when she sees her son Karan step out of the car. Nandini is shocked, while Karan tells her that he and the children were unhappy without her and decided to return to India to be with her.

Tulsi asks Karan why he never called her, but Mihir reveals that he had stopped Karan from doing so, as he already knew about his return. He explains that he convinced Karan to come back to India and reunite with his family, leaving the Virani family overjoyed at Karan’s return.

