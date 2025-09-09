 Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For Questioning Former’s Upbringing – Watch
The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have shared a promo of Tuesday's episode in which during the nomination task Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna are seen slamming Kunickaa Sadanand for questioning the former's upbringing. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
X: Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand (Jio Hotstar Reality)

On Monday, during the nomination task, Kunickaa Sadanand spoke about Tanya Mittal’s mother and her upbringing. This made Tanya emotional and she started crying. Many housemates were upset with Kunickaa’s words for Tanya. Now, in today’s (Tuesday) episode, we will get to see that Kunickaa will be a part of the task, and Tanya and Gaurav Khanna slam her.

The makers have shared a promo of the episode in which Tanya tells Kuckinaa, “Yeh kaunsi duniya ka sach hai jisme ek ladki ko iss basis pe judge kiya jaa raha hai ke tumne struggle hie nahi kiya hai. Aapa aye ho mera struggle dekhne? Kisi ki maa ke baare mein aap ek baar nahi, do baar nahi, teen baar dologe toh woh kab tak sahega bachcha. Apne liye yeh sunne ke baad ke tumhe Bigg Boss ki team kyu laayi, tab bhi maine aapko palat ke jawab nahi diya aur yahi meri maa ki parvarish hai. Aapko maa main soch hie nahi sakti.”

Later Gaurav comes for the task and tells Kuckinaa, “Sherni kya apne bachcho ko khaati hai kya? Aapne toh unhi ko taang diya sirf ek task ke liye. Hum abhi bhi nahi samajh paa rahe ke aapke mann mein hai kya. Ek second ka bhi malaal, dukh, guilt nahi hai ke mujhe shayad aisa nahi karna chahiye. Aap hass rahi hai? Pura Hindustan aapko dekh raha hai, sirf nazar uthake dekhiye, darwaze pe kitni bheed lagi hai aapko sunane ke liye.”

Who Will Be Nominated In Bigg Boss 19 This Week?

Well, in today’s episode, we will come to know which contestants are nominated. During the last two Weekend Ka Vaars, no one was evicted. Let’s wait and watch who will be the first contestant to be out of the house this season.

