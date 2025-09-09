'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After Altercation With Kunickaa Sadanand

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional after contestant Tanya Mittal broke down while recalling her difficult days. During the nomination task, where Tanya was paired with Gaurav Khanna, housemates were asked to disturb the duo as they attempted to press the buzzer after 19 minutes.

Amid the task, actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who has often been seen as close to Tanya, tried to distract her and dragged Tanya's mother into the conversation. She said that her mother had not taught her anything. The comment visibly upset Tanya, and though she completed the task, she broke down in tears soon after.

As housemates gathered to console her, Tanya opened up about her past struggles, sharing the painful truth of her father. Fighting back tears, she said, "My father used to beat me and my mother would save me. Bahot mushkil se business shuru kiya hai maine, permission mila saree pehen ne ki, bahar nikalne ki (I started my business with great difficulty. I had to take permission even to wear a saree or to step outside). I was 19 when I was almost going to get married off, I wanted to die."

Tanya further revealed that it was her mother who stood firmly by her side, giving her strength through the darkest phases of her life. She credited her for protecting her and encouraging her to pursue her dreams despite the hardships.

Tanya's revelation left many of the housemates emotional, with several of them, including Gaurav, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri and Pranit More lashing out at Kunickaa for her remarks.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Known for her multifaceted personality, Tanya is not just an influencer but also an entrepreneur, podcaster and motivational speaker. She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs, and sarees.

With a fanbase of over 2.9 million Instagram followers, Tanya has built a strong online presence where she often shares motivational posts, spiritual insights, and glimpses of her entrepreneurial journey.

Tanya, however, rose to national prominence earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, a tragic stampede shook the religious gathering, and Tanya’s heartfelt video recounting the horrific event went viral.

In the clip, she described the panic and chaos she witnessed, the lives lost, and how she personally helped victims by offering water and support amid the tragedy.