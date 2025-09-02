 'Tanya Mittal Is Fake': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh EXPOSES Her, Accuses Her Of Manipulation; Watch Video
HomeEntertainment'Tanya Mittal Is Fake': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh EXPOSES Her, Accuses Her Of Manipulation; Watch Video

Social media influencer Tanya Mittal, currently seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, often flaunts her luxury lifestyle, calling herself high-maintenance and claiming she has 150 bodyguards. She even insists contestants address her as "boss." However, her ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh has slammed her, branding her "fake" and accusing her of projecting a false image on the reality show

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

However, her ex-boyfriend, content creator Balraj Singh, has now publicly slammed her and called her "fake."

Tanya has also asserted that she should be addressed as "boss" not just by her staff outside but also by fellow contestants inside the house. However, her ex-boyfriend, content creator Balraj Singh, has now publicly slammed her and called her "fake."

In a now-viral video, Balraj alleged that Tanya projects a false image of herself on the reality show.

article-image

"Our friendship didn't last because you are fake. Your biggest problem is satisfaction. If you feel like saying something to someone, you'll make that person your friend, say it to them to satisfy yourself, and then later abandon them and misbehave with them," Balraj said, accusing her of manipulating friendships for her convenience.

He also reacted to Tanya's claim that she drinks water only in silver utensils, refusing to drink otherwise. Countering her statement, Balraj revealed, "Aisa nahi hai. Unhone plastic ki bottle mein bhi paani piya hai aur glass mein bhi. Hasi mazak mein bola main samajh sakta hoon. Lekin aapki asliyat saamne aane wali hai."

In the video, Balraj also added that the Bigg Boss audience is smart enough to see through pretence and warned Tanya that if she wants to survive longer in the house, she must show her true personality instead of creating a fake image.

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Known for her multifaceted personality, Tanya is not just an influencer but also an entrepreneur, podcaster and motivational speaker. She is the founder of her own lifestyle brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers handbags, handcuffs, and sarees.

With a fanbase of over 2.5 million Instagram followers, Tanya has built a strong online presence where she often shares motivational posts, spiritual insights, and glimpses of her entrepreneurial journey.

Tanya, however, rose to national prominence earlier this year during the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Mauni Amavasya, a tragic stampede shook the religious gathering, and Tanya’s heartfelt video recounting the horrific event went viral.

article-image

In the clip, she described the panic and chaos she witnessed, the lives lost, and how she personally helped victims by offering water and support amid the tragedy.

