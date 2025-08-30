 'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For Mocking Him In His Comedy Shows—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For Mocking Him In His Comedy Shows—VIDEO

'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For Mocking Him In His Comedy Shows—VIDEO

Actor Salman Khan will be taking a strong stand in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, confronting stand-up comedian Pranit More for his jokes. In the promo, Salman says, "Mujhe pata hai aapne mere par kya-kya bola hai…" He added, "I just don’t think you should go beneath the belt," leaving Pranit embarrassed.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to premiere today, featuring an interaction between host-actor Salman Khan and the contestants. A new promo has been released, showing Salman bashing stand-up comedian Pranit More after he cracked jokes about him during his acts, where he took a dig at Salman's Panvel farmhouse and driving. Salman did not hold back and schooled him, especially after several old videos of More's jokes on the actor went viral following his recent entry into Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan Bashes Pranit More For Jokes On Him

The video begins with Salman telling Pranit, "Mujhe pata hai aapne mere par kya-kya bola hai, jo sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hai, agar aap meri jagah hote, aur mein aapki jagah andar hota, toh aap kaise react karte? But aapko logon ko haswana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne woh kiya."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign
Apple, Samsung Send Legal Notices To Xiaomi Over Ad Campaign
CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
CBSE Invites Nominations Of Class 9 To 12 Students For Educational Podcasts And Social Media Content
Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away
Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Players Offer Prayers With Rashid Khan, Console Him After Afghanistan Captain's Elder Brother Passes Away
Read Also
Who Is Pranit More? Know About The Comedian Seen As A Contestant In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19
article-image

"I just don't think you should go beneath the belt," added Salman, leaving Pranit visibly embarrassed.

What Pranit More Said About Salman Khan

In one of his stand-up videos, Pranit asked a woman wearing a large, fancy ring about it, joking that her ring looked similar to Salman's bracelet. In response, the woman quipped, "Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon." Pranit then added, "Farmhouse par gayi thi kya?," leaving the audience in splits.

While interacting with another woman, a teacher from an NGO, Pranit asked her which NGO she worked with. The woman replied, "Humara Foothpath." Pranit then joked, "Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?"

However, the tables turned when Pranit came face-to-face with Salman on the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, where the actor, in Marathi, hinted at Pranit's past jokes by asking if he would now crack a joke on him. The comedian responded, "Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For...

'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For...

'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching...

'Kisi Bhi Ladki Ko Bina Permission…' Anjali Raghav SLAMS Pawan Singh For Inappropriately Touching...

Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94, Actor Looks Devastated As He Arrives...

Allu Arjun's Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94, Actor Looks Devastated As He Arrives...

'When God Is With You...': Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For 'Sexualising' School...

'When God Is With You...': Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Post Amid Backlash For 'Sexualising' School...

'I Was A Horrible Person To Be Around': Orlando Bloom On 52-Pound Weight Loss Journey, Its Impact On...

'I Was A Horrible Person To Be Around': Orlando Bloom On 52-Pound Weight Loss Journey, Its Impact On...