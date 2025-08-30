'Don't Think You Should Go Beneath The Belt': Salman Khan BASHES Pranit More On Bigg Boss 19 For Mocking Him In His Comedy Shows—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to premiere today, featuring an interaction between host-actor Salman Khan and the contestants. A new promo has been released, showing Salman bashing stand-up comedian Pranit More after he cracked jokes about him during his acts, where he took a dig at Salman's Panvel farmhouse and driving. Salman did not hold back and schooled him, especially after several old videos of More's jokes on the actor went viral following his recent entry into Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan Bashes Pranit More For Jokes On Him

The video begins with Salman telling Pranit, "Mujhe pata hai aapne mere par kya-kya bola hai, jo sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hai, agar aap meri jagah hote, aur mein aapki jagah andar hota, toh aap kaise react karte? But aapko logon ko haswana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne woh kiya."

Check out the video:

"I just don't think you should go beneath the belt," added Salman, leaving Pranit visibly embarrassed.

What Pranit More Said About Salman Khan

In one of his stand-up videos, Pranit asked a woman wearing a large, fancy ring about it, joking that her ring looked similar to Salman's bracelet. In response, the woman quipped, "Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon." Pranit then added, "Farmhouse par gayi thi kya?," leaving the audience in splits.

While interacting with another woman, a teacher from an NGO, Pranit asked her which NGO she worked with. The woman replied, "Humara Foothpath." Pranit then joked, "Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan?"

However, the tables turned when Pranit came face-to-face with Salman on the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, where the actor, in Marathi, hinted at Pranit's past jokes by asking if he would now crack a joke on him. The comedian responded, "Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga."