Who Is Pranit More? Know About The Comedian Seen As A Contestant In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19

Comedian Pranit More is the latest contestant to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. He was introduced by the host on Sunday (August 24) during the grand premiere episode.

Here's everything you need to know about him:

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit is a stand-up comedian known for his performances in both Marathi and Hindi. He has garnered a significant following on social media platforms, where he shares his comedic content. On Instagram, he operates under the handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau.

He also maintains an active presence on YouTube through his channel, Pranit More, where he uploads stand-up performances and comedic sketches.

His videos are often based everyday life, cultural nuances, and personal experiences. Pranit also performs stand up LIVE across the country.

Reportedly, Pranit previously worked as a Radio Jockey for four years. He wanted to become a pilot, however, after winning the Canvas Laugh competition during his graduation days, he considered becoming a comedian. Pranit also hosts film events.

Attack on Pranit More

A few months back, Pranit made headlines after he was attacked and threatened as he had joked about actor Veer Pahariya in one of his shows. Pranit's team took to Instagram to share the details about the incident.

In the post, it is mentioned that Pranit was attacked after his show in Solapur on February 2, 2025. Around 11-12 men disguised as fans approached him, and started punching and kicking him.

The post reads that the gang's leader was Tanveer Shaikh and they threatened Pranit about not to make a joke on Veer Pahariya again. One of the men said, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Baba Pe Joke Maarke Dikha."

The post claims that the venue where the show was happening had no security, and they are denying access to CCTV footage. The post also claims that they reached out to police for help, but didn't get.

