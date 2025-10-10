 Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From Paps At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From Paps At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From Paps At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma after his alleged split with singer Jasmin Walia. The two made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, arriving in his ₹4.57 crore yellow Lamborghini Urus SE. Twinning in black, Hardik was seen protectively guiding Mahieka through the paparazzi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his new relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma, putting an end to weeks of speculation about his love life following his alleged split with singer Jasmin Walia. The confirmation came in an unexpected way, as the two were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Though neither Hardik nor Mahieka had shared any posts or made official comments about their relationship on social media, their chemistry and coordinated looks spoke volumes.

Hardik Pandya Confirms New Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

On Friday morning, October 10, Hardik and Mahieka made a stylish appearance as they arrived at the Mumbai airport in his luxurious yellow Lamborghini Urus SE worth Rs 4.57 crore. The cricketer was the first to step out of the car, but moments later, his ladylove, Mahieka, followed, leaving everyone surprised, as no one expected her to accompany him.

The duo twinned in black outfits, turning heads with their coordinated look. Hardik was seen turning protective as he guided Mahieka through the crowd, shielding her from the paparazzi and leading the way to the airport terminal.

FPJ Shorts
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break Your Fast
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonsighting Time: When Will Moon Rise Today In Mumbai? Check Muhurat To Break Your Fast
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks 50 Years Of Literary Excellence With Grand Golden Jubilee Festival In Mumbai
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Kala Academy Marks 50 Years Of Literary Excellence With Grand Golden Jubilee Festival In Mumbai
Hardik Pandya, Maheika Sharma Confirm Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?
Hardik Pandya, Maheika Sharma Confirm Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?
Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment By Senior Police Officials
Haryana: After IGP Puran Kumar’s Death, IAS Officer Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination And Abetment By Senior Police Officials

Check it out:

Read Also
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend
article-image

Since Hardik's divorce, he has kept his personal life private, avoiding headlines and never being seen publicly with his then-girlfriend Jasmin, even though she was often spotted attending his matches and cheering him from the stands. This marks the first time the cricketer has made a public appearance with his ladylove.

About Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Relationship

In one of her selfies, a male figure appeared faintly in the background, leading users to speculate whether it was Hardik. Another post showing the number 33 - Pandya's jersey number - further intensified the buzz.

Read Also
Did Hardik Pandya CHEAT On Natasa Stankovic During Marriage With Jasmin Walia? Singer Claims They...
article-image

Social media sleuths didn't stop there. A few even pointed out that Hardik and Maheika seemed to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate pictures, which led to discussion across social media platforms.

Adding to the chatter, fans noted that both Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Maheika had shared a photo from Baroda, and fans were quick to point out that it is from Hardik's home.

Hardik was earlier married to Natasha Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they confirmed their split in July 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hardik Pandya, Maheika Sharma Confirm Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Hardik Pandya, Maheika Sharma Confirm Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From...

Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 9 Written Update: Noina Declares She Loves Mihir & Wants...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 9 Written Update: Noina Declares She Loves Mihir & Wants...

National Postal Day 2025: From Shammi Kapoor To SRK— Celebrating Letters That Touched Hearts On...

National Postal Day 2025: From Shammi Kapoor To SRK— Celebrating Letters That Touched Hearts On...

FICCI FRAMES Day 2: Cricketainment, AI & Theatre Take Centre Stage

FICCI FRAMES Day 2: Cricketainment, AI & Theatre Take Centre Stage