Hardik Pandya CONFIRMS Relationship With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Shields Her From Paps At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his new relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma, putting an end to weeks of speculation about his love life following his alleged split with singer Jasmin Walia. The confirmation came in an unexpected way, as the two were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Though neither Hardik nor Mahieka had shared any posts or made official comments about their relationship on social media, their chemistry and coordinated looks spoke volumes.

Hardik Pandya Confirms New Relationship With Mahieka Sharma

On Friday morning, October 10, Hardik and Mahieka made a stylish appearance as they arrived at the Mumbai airport in his luxurious yellow Lamborghini Urus SE worth Rs 4.57 crore. The cricketer was the first to step out of the car, but moments later, his ladylove, Mahieka, followed, leaving everyone surprised, as no one expected her to accompany him.

The duo twinned in black outfits, turning heads with their coordinated look. Hardik was seen turning protective as he guided Mahieka through the crowd, shielding her from the paparazzi and leading the way to the airport terminal.

Since Hardik's divorce, he has kept his personal life private, avoiding headlines and never being seen publicly with his then-girlfriend Jasmin, even though she was often spotted attending his matches and cheering him from the stands. This marks the first time the cricketer has made a public appearance with his ladylove.

About Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Relationship

In one of her selfies, a male figure appeared faintly in the background, leading users to speculate whether it was Hardik. Another post showing the number 33 - Pandya's jersey number - further intensified the buzz.

Social media sleuths didn't stop there. A few even pointed out that Hardik and Maheika seemed to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate pictures, which led to discussion across social media platforms.

Adding to the chatter, fans noted that both Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Maheika had shared a photo from Baroda, and fans were quick to point out that it is from Hardik's home.

Hardik was earlier married to Natasha Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they confirmed their split in July 2024.