 'This Film Industry Isn’t For You': Deepika Padukone Trolled For Her '8-hour' Work Shift Statement
Deepika Padukone has finally spoken about demanding an eight-hour work shift. She stated that many male superstars have been working for eight hours, and they also don't work on weekends. While Deepika's fans are supporting her, some netizens are trolling the actress. Read on to know more...

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Deepika Padukone

For the past couple of months, Deepika Padukone has been making it to the headlines because of her ousted from films like Spirit and the Kalki sequel. Reportedly, she demanded an 8-hour work shift, and some reports also claimed that the actress asked for a 5-star hotel stay for 25 people in her staff during the shoot.

While none of the reports were confirmed, recently, during an interview, Deepika opened up about the 8-hour work shift, and stated that many male superstars have been working for eight hours every day and they don't work on weekends.

Netizens Troll Deepika Padukone

While Deepika's fans are supporting her, some netizens are trolling her. A netizen tweeted, "Funny she forgot to mention her 25 Team Members 5 Star Hotel Stay, multiple luxury vanity vans, a higher fee hike, but sure lets make it about the "long hours" only women work (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Cinema isn’t a 9 to 5 job. It’s pure passion. Once you step in, you give your all. Maybe in the North they work 8 hours, but in the South, they don’t count hours, they live cinema. If you want an 8 hour job, this film industry isn’t for you (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "If she is a feminist and promotes choice and equality,then shouldn't she be willing to work equally like her male co stars,without bringing her gender into the topic?? (sic)."

Deepika Padukone On Demanding 8-Hour Week Shift

During an interview with CNBC TV 18, Deepika said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines."

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

While Deepika is not a part of Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel, the actress has Atlee's next with Allu Arjun and King with Shah Rukh Khan lined up.

