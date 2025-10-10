California's 'Butt Lady' Convicted Of Murdering Actress Cindyana Santangelo During Silicone Injection Procedure

A California woman, infamously known as "the butt lady," has been found guilty of murdering actress Cindyana Santangelo, known for her role on Married … with Children, during a botched silicone injection session.

According to a report in New York Post, Libby Adame, 55, has been convicted of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license in connection with the death of 58-year-old Santangelo.

Prosecutors revealed that an embolism caused by a silicone injection was the direct cause of her death. Reportedly, Santangelo, a mother of two, died on March 24 after being rushed from her Malibu home to a Ventura County hospital.

Meanwhile, Adame’s attorney argued that she did not have time to perform the procedure and criticised investigators for attributing Santangelo’s death to her without a thorough investigation.

The conviction comes while Adame was already on probation for a previous involuntary manslaughter case. For those unversed, in 2019, her buttocks injections resulted in the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul in Sherman Oaks.

In that earlier case, Adame and her daughter and accomplice, Alicia Galaz, were acquitted of the more serious murder charge. Adame received a four-year, four-month prison sentence in April 2024 but was released in under a year due to time served and electronic monitoring.

Adame has been in custody since her May 12 arrest by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her sentencing hearing is reportedly scheduled for November 5.

Under California law, second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 15 years, while practicing medicine without a license can result in up to three years in prison. Additionally, Adame was found guilty of a special enhancement for causing great bodily injury, which could add three to six more years to her sentence.

Who was Cindyana Santangelo?

Santangelo was a model, actress, and philanthropist, known for her appearances in music videos for Young MC and Jane’s Addiction, as well as her roles on popular TV shows like ER and CSI: Miami.

She began her career as a dancer, featuring in several music videos during the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Young MC’s iconic Bust a Move. She also provided the Spanish-language introduction for Jane’s Addiction’s song Stop, which earned her praise from frontman Perry Farrell, who later told Spin magazine that she was "the Latin Marilyn Monroe."

As Cindyana Lair, she appeared on Married ... With Children as Jiggly Room dancer Sierra Madre. She married Frank Santangelo in 2001 and was a devoted mother to their two sons.