'Will Smith Should’ve Slapped..': 'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith TROLLED For Walking With Underwear On Display Amid Paris Fashion Week 2025

Will Smith's 27-year-old son, Jaden Smith, sparked controversy after being spotted in Paris amid fashion week 2025, with his face painted red and his underwear visible. Netizens were puzzled, as he has often been seen in public wearing red face paint.

'Red-Faced' Jaden Smith Trolled

Soon after Jaden's recent video from Paris went viral on social media, he faced massive trolling from netizens. The clip showed him in an all-denim outfit, featuring a full-sleeved jacket and oversized jeans that revealed his underwear, paired with red shoes, a red belt, and a red cap.

Some commented that his father, Will, should have slapped him, while others wrote, "When the dad has incredible talent, but the son inherited none of it."

Will Smith’s son walks around Paris with his face painted red and his underwear on display.



Jaden Smith has been described as a ‘fashion icon’ by the fashion industry and has been made the new creative director for Christian Louboutin men’s.



A user commented on X, "What does he do? What has he accomplished to get any attention at all? Totally bizarre that he gets photographed just for being the son of a troubled actor with a hair trigger temper."

Another commented, "When the father possesses extraordinary talent and skill, yet the son seems to have inherited none of it, leaving everyone wondering how such brilliance skipped a generation." Taking a dig, a third user said, "Oh boy is this what happens when you have daddy’s money but nothing else???"

"Bro went from making movies with Jackie Chan to this," read another comment.

While netizens were puzzled, as he has often been seen in public wearing red face paint. It should be noted that Jaden's appearance comes after he was announced as Christian Louboutin's first men's creative director. The red paint symbolises the luxury brand's signature red soles.

Jaden has starred in several movies including The Pursuit of Happyness, The Karate Kid and After Earth, among others.