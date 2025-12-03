Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday) begins with Kiran questioning his brother Mihir about why he wants to transfer all his assets to his wife, Tulsi. Mihir explains that he believes everything should be in Tulsi's name.

Noina, who eavesdrops on the conversation, later asks Mihir why he is transferring everything to Tulsi. He replies that when he is gone, he wants Tulsi to have something. Noina points out that he has also wronged her, but she never asks for anything on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Mihir tries to convince Noina that Raman is not a good person and she should not marry him. However, Noina claims that she no longer wants to be alone and is now giving everything to Raman. A flashback shows Mihir and Noina sharing an intimate moment, after which Noina leaves, telling Mihir that if she had been in Tulsi's place, she would have chosen him despite money.

Tulsi signs all the papers, and Kiran questions why she made that decision. When he replies why Mihir wants to hand over his properties to her, Tulsi simply replies that he already knows the answers.

Meanwhile, Vrinda receives a call from Mihir, asking how everyone has been doing and inviting them back home to stay in the servant quarters. Vidya soon realizes someone played a prank on her, which is later revealed to be the doing of Mitali and Pari.

As Angad studies, Vahini asks him to wash the utensils. Seeing him doing chores, Vrinda panics and tells him not to. She apologizes to Angad for her sister making him work.

The episode ends with Noina asking her sister to call the police after a maid steals utensils following her dismissal. In the promo, police arrive at the Virani house to arrest Mihir, leaving everyone shocked and wondering what he has done.