Nupur Sanon's Fiance: Who Is Stebin Ben? All About The Singer Who's Set To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister

Nupur Sanon's Fiance | Instagram

Wedding bells in the Sanon house is about to ring soon! Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly set to get married to Stebin Ben next year. The wedding will be happening in Udaipur's Fairmont Palace.

The wedding news was shared online by influencer Vinay Sharma and quickly went viral, prompting many to search 'Who is Stebin Ben?'

Who Is Stebin Ben?

Stebin Ben is a pop singer who is often seen performing LIVE at various venues. His official Instagram handle is @stebinben, where his bio reads, "Chasing my dreams."

Born in 1993, Stebin hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He completed his schooling at Carmel Convent Co-Ed School and later pursued a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from LNCT Group of Colleges. As per the reports, Stebin's original plan was not to become a singer. He intended to become a engineer, pilot, or a cricketer. But destiny had something else planned for him. After graduating, Stebin moved to Mumbai in 2016 to become a playback singer.

Coming from a non-musical family, Stebin taught himself music with the help of YouTube. He began performing at school events and later at local clubs to earn a living. He got his big break with the song Thoda Thoda Pyaar, released in 2021.

Stebin is now well-known for songs such as Sahiba, Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and the recreated Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. He has collaborated with renowned artists like Payal Dev, Asees Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Sachin-Jigar, and others.

Stebin is often compared to the famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. He once said in an interview with ETimes, "Rather than running around the bushes, I would like to accept this fact that yes we have a similar voice and I’m so proud to be compared to a legendary & gifted singer like Atif Aslam. His voice is phenomenal. I love his songs and sing his songs because I am able to certainly match his tone and people love it (sic)."