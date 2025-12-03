Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed In Haridwar, Deol Family Maintains Privacy

Dharmendra | Image: X

Haridwar: The ashes of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on Wednesday morning. According to Sunny Deol’s manager Pankaj Joshi, the ritual was performed by Sunny’s son Karan Deol around 9.30 am in the presence of six family members. The immersion was conducted with full religious rites.

After the ceremony, the Deol family returned to a hotel in Haridwar’s Pilibhit area and took a holy dip at the private ghat behind the property. The family later left for the airport. The Deols had arrived in Haridwar on Tuesday evening with Dharmendra’s ashes, and a video circulated online showed Sunny Deol having tea on the hotel balcony.

The immersion was initially expected to take place on Tuesday but was postponed as one family member could not reach on time. Throughout the proceedings, the family refrained from interacting with the public or media.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed the same evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several prominent personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt attended the funeral.

However, fans across the country raised questions about the funeral arrangements, expressing disappointment that the Padma Bhushan awardee’s mortal remains were not kept for public viewing and that he was not given a state funeral.

