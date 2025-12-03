Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: BB 19's Gaurav Khanna Tops While Rupali Ganguly & Samridhii Shukla Continue To Lead

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47 | Instagram

The Week 48 report on the most buzzworthy TV actors is out, and Gaurav Khanna continues to dominate the charts. The Bigg Boss 19 finalist has once again topped the list of the most buzzworthy Hindi TV actors, securing 5.56% of the buzz.

The No. 2 spot is firmly held by Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, who garnered 5.12% of the buzz. In third place is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) star Samridhii Shukla with 4.76%. Compared to last week (Week 47), the two actors have swapped positions.

Another Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, saw a rise in her popularity on the show even after her elimination from Salman Khan’s hosted reality series. She secured the 4th position in Week 47 with 4.66% of the buzz. Closing out the Top 5, Rohit Purohit claimed the 5th spot with 4.32%. Following them, Laughter Chefs 3 star Tejasswi Prakash grabbed the 6th position, while Vivian Dsena and Splitsvilla Season 16 host Karan Kundrra rounded out the list with seventh and eighth position.

The Top 10 slot was closed by actress Ayesha Singh and later by Sumbul Touqeer.

Top 10 Hindi TV Most Buzzworthy Actors Week 47

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Rupali Ganguly

3. Samridhii Shukla

4. Ashnoor Kaur

5. Rohit Purohit

6. Tejasswi Prakash

7. Vivian Dsena

8. Karan Kundrra

9. Ayesha Singh

10. Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are expected to gain more fame as the show inches closer to the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale episode is set to be released on December 7, 2025. The finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are- Gaurav, Tanya, Amaal, Pranit and Farrhana. Anupamaa and YRKKH actress are expected to continue in Top 5.