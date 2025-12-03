 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: 5000-Episode Milestone Honours The Show's Legacy
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: 5000-Episode Milestone Honours The Show's Legacy

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira urges the Poddar family to come together and celebrate her family's legacy. After much disagreement, they reluctantly agree to stay for an hour. Abhira is then seen honouring Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and others, recounting their stories.

article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 3: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira wondering whether she should return to the Poddar house. Abir then brings her Parnanu's gift and informs his sister that he will soon be going to Japan. When Abhira asks Par Nanu why he is suddenly planning the trip, he says there is no special reason.

However, Abhira senses that her brother is hiding something from her. She then opens Parnanu's gift and finds a tree adorned with her family photos. The family tree includes pictures of all the original cast members, including Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

The family tree also includes a letter stating that this tradition was started by Akshara, later continued by Naira, and that it is now Abhira's responsibility to carry it forward. This is revealed to be a celebration of the show's 5000-episode milestone.

article-image

Upon seeing the family tree, Abhira breaks down in tears, apologising for not being able to keep her family united. Later in the episode, everyone receives a message that leaves them worried. They gather in a room filled with photos of the original characters. Armaan asks Abhira if she is alright, to which she replies that she is not, saying, "Meri family ki parampara break ho rahi hai, meri virasat khatam hone wali hai (sic)."

She speaks about the family tree and expresses that it is now her turn to carry forward the legacy and honour the 5000-episode milestone. She says she wants to remember her late family members and requests everyone to set aside their differences to celebrate this occasion. However, Dadi and Maa Sa refuse to be part of the event.

On Abhira's behalf, Armaan urges the family to stay and reflect on their journey. Dadi eventually agrees to remain for an hour to celebrate her side of the family. Abhira then remembers her Par-Nani and Nani, narrating the stories of their marriages and honouring the generational leaps.

