VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation At Rajkot's Crystal Mall During ‘Lalo’ Film Promotion; Manager Booked For Organising Unauthorised Event

Screengrab of viral video | Instagram/@ahmedabadmetrocity

Rajkot: A case has been filed at the University Police Station in connection with the chaos after a stampede-like situation took place during the promotion of the Gujarati film Lalo at Rajkot's Crystal Mall on Tuesday (December 2).

A case of violation of the notification has been registered against Crystal Mall manager Sameer Ramjibhai Visani. The Crystal Mall manager had not given any notice to any person.

Visuals have surfaced showing overcrowding and a stampede-like situation. The video also shows a minor girl slipping near the escalator. Two alert visitors immediately stepped in and helped her to safety, preventing a serious accident. Videos show mall staff and security teams trying to ease the situation, guide people out carefully, and stabilise the area.

Reportedly, the mall manager had invited the actor, director, producer, and star cast of the film Lalo for promotion by setting up a stage in the middle of the ground floor without any prior permission. This led to a large crowd gathering. The PSI of the University Police Station has become the complainant in this matter.

PSI N. V. Chavda of the University Police Station, who became the complainant, stated in his complaint that he was patrolling in the police station area from 8 p.m. on December 2. During this time, at 9:15 p.m., a video went viral on social media showing that the artists of the film Lalo had come to Crystal Mall for a promotional activity and that a very large crowd had gathered.

Lalo Team Cancels Event Midway

Reportedly, seeing the chaotic atmosphere, the artists who had come for the promotion of the film Lalo immediately cancelled the event. Considering that no further untoward incident should occur, the artists left the mall at once and cut short their promotional programme in Rajkot.