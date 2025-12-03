 Winter Session Day 3: Congress MP Deepender Hooda & Other Opposition Leaders Enter Parliament Wearing Gas Masks To Protest Against Air Pollution - VIDEO
Opposition MPs, including Congress's Deepender Hooda, wore gas masks in Parliament on Wednesday, demanding a discussion on Delhi-NCR's severe air pollution. Hooda stated they are "forced to inhale poisonous air" and called for PM's intervention and a CMs' group to tackle the crisis Delhi's AQI remained 'very poor' at 376.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Deepender Hooda | X/@DeependerSHooda

New Delhi: On the third day of the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday, Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other opposition MPs were seen wearing masks while entering the Parliament premises. They are demanding a discussion regarding the severe air pollution crisis during the winter session.

"A situation has arisen today where we are forced to inhale this poisonous air here. We demand that this issue be taken seriously and that the PM come forward on it. A group of CMs of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan should be formed and a detailed plan with budget allocation should be made to deal with air pollution in Delhi NCR," Hooda said, speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 376 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was covered in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 356 in the 'very poor' category. Several other key stations, including Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303), and Dwarka (377), remained in the 'very poor' category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

