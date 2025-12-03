 VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Hyderabad Airport Over Glitch In Check-In Systems; Several Flights Affected
A chaotic scene unfolded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana's Hyderabad after several flights were affected reportedly due to a glitch in check-in systems on Wednesday. Several videos of the chaos at the airport also surfaced online. In one of the videos, passengers can be seen surrounding an airline helpline desk at the airport.

Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana's Hyderabad were affected due to a glitch in check-in systems. Chaos erupted at the airport after delay in flights due to the operational issues. Several videos of the chaos at the airport also surfaced online. In one of the videos, passengers can be seen surrounding an airline helpline desk at the airport. They were demanding authorities provide the status of their flights.

Airline employees were trying to calm down the agitated passengers. As the airline staff was unable to provide answers to the passengers' queries, it led to a heated argument.

Notably, on Tuesday also several flights were delayed, diverted or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility, causing chaos among passengers. Airport authorities urged travellers to check real-time updates with their respective airlines as disruptions continued till Wednesday.

Two incoming flights scheduled for Hyderabad on Tuesday were diverted due to low visibility. Flight XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, while flight 6E 352 from Pune was redirected to Bengaluru, reported ANI, citing sources.

Multiple departures from Hyderabad were also delayed due to what airlines described as operational issues. The affected flights included 6E 409 (HYD-VTZ), 6E 785 (HYD-BOM), 6E 944 (HYD-CCU), 6E 2256 (HYD-DEL) and 6E 5003 (HYD-BOM). Passengers were seen queuing at airline counters seeking assistance as delays extended through the night. Several flights were also cancelled.

On Wednesday, several airports across the country faced issues due to a system outage, as per news agency PTI. Some flights were reportedly delayed. According to a report by Hindustan Times, IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air are among the affected flights.

