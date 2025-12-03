Bhavnagar Complex Fire: Blaze Engulfs Several Hospitals, Children Wrapped In Bedsheets Evacuated Through Windows; Dramatic Video

Bhavnagar Complex Fire: Blaze Engulfs Several Hospitals, Children Wrapped In Bedsheets Rescued Through Windows (Screengrab) | YouTube/@HINDTVNEWS

Bhavnagar: A massive fire broke out at a complex housing several hospitals in the Kala Nala area of Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Wednesday (December 3). According to reports, around over 15 infants were evacuated from one of the hospitals. Locals immediately swung into action and started evacuating the children and elderly from the lab.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the blaze. A video of infants wrapped in bedsheets being rescued from the hospital through windows surfaced online. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

Here Are The Visuals:

Over 50 firefighters and six fire brigades were deployed at the spot. After the blaze, a thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among the locals.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, the blaze engulfed at least three to four hospitals. Notably, the complex is located in the Kala Nala area of the city. The fire first broke out at Dev Pathology Lab. Soon, it spread to hospitals and other offices inside the campus.

There are no reports of any casualties. "The fire broke out in the basement and engulfed the entire building. We have rescued people on stretchers and ladder. We have rescued 15–20 people so far. There is no casualty," Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja told ANI.

The fire reportedly erupted in basement of the complex. The reason of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

