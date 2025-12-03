Kerala Lottery Result: December 3, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 will be announced today, Wednesday, December 3 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-29 for Wednesday, 3-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DA 860212 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SHEEBA

Agency No.: R 7783

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DO 860212 DP 860212

DR 860212 DS 860212

DT 860212 DU 860212

DV 860212 DW 860212

DX 860212 DY 860212 DZ 860212

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DK 530064 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K S PRADHESSH

Agency No.: A 2323

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DH 140195 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0239 2048 2338 3805 3879 3997 5713 5807 6520 7160 7418 8003 8251 8273 8325 8480 9176 9597 9861

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0121 0206 2446 2937 5747 5989

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0192 1025 1810 1818 2647 3018 3242 3336 3415 3435 3616 3836 4408 4599 4764 4885 4896 5594 6680 6725 6740 6807 6964 6968 8322

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0317 0346 0378 0509 0897 0989 1041 1102 1589 1826 1887 2045 2150 2222 2545 2579 2591 2701 2728 2985 3008 3101 3162 3334 3352 3355 3393 3703 3789 3887 4059 4190 4237 4245 4250 4252 4626 4711 4717 4884 4899 4973 5124 5202 5379 5410 5454 5802 5869 5948 5956 5982 6002 6008 6415 6439 6458 6577 6977 7098 7162 7182 7635 7781 8078 8340 8420 8596 8649 8742 9329 9538 9777 9847 9922 9956

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0383 0553 0634 0734 0736 0737 0904 0920 1008 1393 1524 1545 1694 1793 1805 1825 1966 2013 2059 2162 2211 2319 2436 2514 2772 2852 2862 2914 2916 3450 3506 3600 3655 3872 3995 3998 4184 4239 4319 4369 4407 4505 4692 4741 4824 4963 5091 5440 5516 5681 5695 5868 5883 6248 6378 6495 6717 6761 6866 6925 7004 7156 7320 7619 7681 7740 7756 7759 7826 7847 7870 7878 7938 8150 8446 8510 8553 8638 8655 8689 8740 8767 8797 8807 8813 8865 8908 8970 9140 9213 9224 9299 9408 9414 9453 9811

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0055 0069 0180 0229 0235 0272 0318 0364 0398 0483 0623 0711 0712 0716 0724 0755 0765 0806 0839 0864 1034 1162 1197 1327 1418 1430 1460 1500 1556 1565 1584 1603 1642 1679 1761 1885 2091 2095 2097 2100 2171 2253 2326 2593 2607 2653 2673 2911 2922 2969 2986 3004 3363 3459 3544 3587 3665 3667 3733 3810 3823 3922 4128 4154 4183 4254 4388 4435 4515 4521 4544 4684 4699 4716 4735 4830 4842 4950 5004 5017 5162 5253 5336 5539 5710 5736 5958 6035 6129 6184 6257 6291 6353 6364 6471 6489 6575 6744 6760 6763 6953 7045 7046 7050 7224 7409 7465 7536 7607 7711 7728 7835 7856 8042 8094 8644 8667 8705 8830 8932 9027 9037 9146 9188 9237 9238 9247 9298 9327 9506 9554 9667 9719 9746 9825 9830 9884 9998

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

