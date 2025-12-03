 Kerala Lottery Result: December 3, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-29 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 winners list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 will be announced today, Wednesday, December 3 at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-29 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-29 for Wednesday, 3-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DA 860212 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SHEEBA

Agency No.: R 7783

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DO 860212  DP 860212

DR 860212  DS 860212

DT 860212  DU 860212

DV 860212  DW 860212

DX 860212  DY 860212  DZ 860212

 2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DK 530064 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: K S PRADHESSH

Agency No.: A 2323

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DH 140195 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0239  2048  2338  3805  3879  3997  5713  5807  6520  7160  7418  8003  8251  8273  8325  8480  9176  9597  9861

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0121  0206  2446  2937  5747  5989

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0192  1025  1810  1818  2647  3018  3242  3336  3415  3435  3616  3836  4408  4599  4764  4885  4896  5594  6680  6725  6740  6807  6964  6968  8322

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0317  0346  0378  0509  0897  0989  1041  1102  1589  1826  1887  2045  2150  2222  2545  2579  2591  2701  2728  2985  3008  3101  3162  3334  3352  3355  3393  3703  3789  3887  4059  4190  4237  4245  4250  4252  4626  4711  4717  4884  4899  4973  5124  5202  5379  5410  5454  5802  5869  5948  5956  5982  6002  6008  6415  6439  6458  6577  6977  7098  7162  7182  7635  7781  8078  8340  8420  8596  8649  8742  9329  9538  9777  9847  9922  9956

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0383  0553  0634  0734  0736  0737  0904  0920  1008  1393  1524  1545  1694  1793  1805  1825  1966  2013  2059  2162  2211  2319  2436  2514  2772  2852  2862  2914  2916  3450  3506  3600  3655  3872  3995  3998  4184  4239  4319  4369  4407  4505  4692  4741  4824  4963  5091  5440  5516  5681  5695  5868  5883  6248  6378  6495  6717  6761  6866  6925  7004  7156  7320  7619  7681  7740  7756  7759  7826  7847  7870  7878  7938  8150  8446  8510  8553  8638  8655  8689  8740  8767  8797  8807  8813  8865  8908  8970  9140  9213  9224  9299  9408  9414  9453  9811

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0055  0069  0180  0229  0235  0272  0318  0364  0398  0483  0623  0711  0712  0716  0724  0755  0765  0806  0839  0864  1034  1162  1197  1327  1418  1430  1460  1500  1556  1565  1584  1603  1642  1679  1761  1885  2091  2095  2097  2100  2171  2253  2326  2593  2607  2653  2673  2911  2922  2969  2986  3004  3363  3459  3544  3587  3665  3667  3733  3810  3823  3922  4128  4154  4183  4254  4388  4435  4515  4521  4544  4684  4699  4716  4735  4830  4842  4950  5004  5017  5162  5253  5336  5539  5710  5736  5958  6035  6129  6184  6257  6291  6353  6364  6471  6489  6575  6744  6760  6763  6953  7045  7046  7050  7224  7409  7465  7536  7607  7711  7728  7835  7856  8042  8094  8644  8667  8705  8830  8932  9027  9037  9146  9188  9237  9238  9247  9298  9327  9506  9554  9667  9719  9746  9825  9830  9884  9998

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-29: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share

