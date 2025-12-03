Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him Was From the Heart'—EXCLUSIVE

After his exit from Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha is finally setting the record straight. During his time in the house, Shehbaz frequently spoke about his sister Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla - conversations that sparked unexpected backlash outside, with a section of Sidharth’s fans accusing him of using the beloved actor’s name for attention.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehbaz clarifies what truly happened, opens up about his bond with Sidharth, reflects on his journey inside the house, and shares how Shehnaaz reacted to his 14-week run. He also speaks about his admiration for Salman Khan and why certain narratives around him were blown out of proportion.

Talking about the incident where he was heard saying Sidharth’s fans will save him even if he gets nominated, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant said people mistook it for him using Sidharth’s name for fame. He said, “I had no idea all this was happening outside. I had a very good bond with Sidharth (Shukla). Everyone was talking about their PR inside the house but honestly, all my initial fan following on Instagram is because of Sidharth & Shehnaaz because I was nothing back then. So I meant it that way. I meant that they love me and they’ll support me but the way it was shown outside was wrong. If people want to take in the wrong way then be it. My bond with him is from my heart and he will always be in my heart.”

When asked about him appreciating sister Shehnaaz all the time inside the house and crediting her for his achievements, Shehbaz said, “I don’t think there should be any competition between siblings. I think it’s the most pure bond. Work and everything else will keep happening but if I am what I am because of Shehnaaz then obviously I’ll say it out loud.”

On Shehnaaz’s reaction on his Bigg Boss 19 journey, Shehbaz said, “She’s very happy that I survived for 14 weeks. Honestly, she had thought I’ll be out in 3-4 weeks. She’s very happy and extremely thankful to Bigg Boss”

Talking about always taking superstar host Salman Khan’s advices seriously, Shehbaz praised him and said, “I look up to him a lot and I’m not saying this for cameras. I really love him.”