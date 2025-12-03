 Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him Was From the Heart'—EXCLUSIVE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him Was From the Heart'—EXCLUSIVE

Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him Was From the Heart'—EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehbaz Badesha clarifies what truly happened, opens up about his bond with Sidharth Shukla, reflects on his journey inside the house, and shares how Shehnaaz Gill reacted to his 14-week run

Rashita SahniUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

After his exit from Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha is finally setting the record straight. During his time in the house, Shehbaz frequently spoke about his sister Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla - conversations that sparked unexpected backlash outside, with a section of Sidharth’s fans accusing him of using the beloved actor’s name for attention.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehbaz clarifies what truly happened, opens up about his bond with Sidharth, reflects on his journey inside the house, and shares how Shehnaaz reacted to his 14-week run. He also speaks about his admiration for Salman Khan and why certain narratives around him were blown out of proportion.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha's Girlfriend Kashish SLAMS Farrhana Bhatt For Body Shaming Him, Urges...
article-image

Talking about the incident where he was heard saying Sidharth’s fans will save him even if he gets nominated, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant said people mistook it for him using Sidharth’s name for fame. He said, “I had no idea all this was happening outside. I had a very good bond with Sidharth (Shukla). Everyone was talking about their PR inside the house but honestly, all my initial fan following on Instagram is because of Sidharth & Shehnaaz because I was nothing back then. So I meant it that way. I meant that they love me and they’ll support me but the way it was shown outside was wrong. If people want to take in the wrong way then be it. My bond with him is from my heart and he will always be in my heart.”

When asked about him appreciating sister Shehnaaz all the time inside the house and crediting her for his achievements, Shehbaz said, “I don’t think there should be any competition between siblings. I think it’s the most pure bond. Work and everything else will keep happening but if I am what I am because of Shehnaaz then obviously I’ll say it out loud.”

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur Masterclass
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here
Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis
Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance Ranis

On Shehnaaz’s reaction on his Bigg Boss 19 journey, Shehbaz said, “She’s very happy that I survived for 14 weeks. Honestly, she had thought I’ll be out in 3-4 weeks. She’s very happy and extremely thankful to Bigg Boss”

Talking about always taking superstar host Salman Khan’s advices seriously, Shehbaz praised him and said, “I look up to him a lot and I’m not saying this for cameras. I really love him.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 3: Anupama Plans A Fashion Show With The Help Of Ishani & Dance...

Shehbaz Badesha REACTS To Calling Bigg Boss 'Unfair' During Captaincy Task: 'Mera Thoda Aggression...

Shehbaz Badesha REACTS To Calling Bigg Boss 'Unfair' During Captaincy Task: 'Mera Thoda Aggression...

VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation At Rajkot's Crystal Mall During ‘Lalo’ Film Promotion; Manager...

VIDEO: Stampede-Like Situation At Rajkot's Crystal Mall During ‘Lalo’ Film Promotion; Manager...

Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him...

Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up On Backlash For Constantly Using Sidharth Shukla's Name: 'My Bond With Him...

Singer Stebin Ben To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon In Udaipur In January 2026, Months After...

Singer Stebin Ben To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon In Udaipur In January 2026, Months After...