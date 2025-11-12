Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha's Girlfriend Kashish SLAMS Farrhana Bhatt For Body Shaming Him, Urges Salman Khan To Take Action

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, tension spiked between Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt. As Farrhana refused to do her duties, Shehbaz, who is a strong ally of captain Amaal Mallik, asked her not to create unnecessary fuss. The peace activist got infuriated as Shehbaz claimed that he would have shown them (Tanya Mittal & Farrhana) their place if he would have been the captain.

Farrhana replied to Shehbaz's statement in anger, saying, "Tu fake hai, tere sir pe baal nahi.. genda hai tu genda (sic)." Reacting to the "body shaming" statement, Shehbaz's girlfriend Kashish Aggarwaal took to Instagram to urge Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan to take action on this.

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (kashish_aggarwaal)

Kashish tagged JioHotstar, Salman Khan, and Colors TV, on her Instagram story and wrote, "Everyone talks about standing against body shaming, but when it actually happens inside the Bigg Boss house, no one takes a stand." She added, "Today, when Shehbaz was being body shamed and called names like ‘baal nakli’ and ‘genda,’ not a single contestant spoke up. Shehbaz is strong enough to give it back, but this constant humiliation on national television is unacceptable." Kashish further requested, "Bigg Boss and Salman sir to take strict action and call out this so-called ‘peace activist’ during Weekend Ka Vaar. Even after repeated warnings from Salman sir, there’s been no change in her behaviour. It’s shameful how someone can keep stooping this low (sic)."

The situation between Farrhana and Shehbaz turned so ugly that he said, "Kaanch nikalke muh pe maarunga."

In the recent WKV episode, the peace activist was called out by Salman for making derogatory remarks against her fellow contestants.

Let us further wait to see whether this fight between Farrhana and Shehbaz will be addressed in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode or not.