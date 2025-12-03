 Singer Stebin Ben To Marry Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon In Udaipur In January 2026, Months After Claiming He Was Single: Report
Actress Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly set to marry her rumoured boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, early next year. Moneycontrol reports the wedding will take place on January 8–9 at Fairmont Udaipur Palace. Though often seen together, the duo insists they are close friends. Their ceremony is expected to be intimate yet star-studded.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Wedding bells are set to ring in the Sanon family, as actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is reportedly gearing up to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, early next year. The duo, often spotted together at events, parties, and on vacations, have never confirmed their relationship and continue to maintain that they are close friends despite their visible PDA.

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben To Get Married

Amid this, a report by Moneycontrol claims that Nupur and Stebin will get married on January 8 and 9 at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace, one of the most sought-after luxury destinations known for hosting several high-profile weddings.

article-image

Wedding Preps Have Begun At Udaipur Palace

The reports further stated that Nupur and Stebin's wedding is expected to be an intimate yet star-studded affair, attended by family members, close friends, and select industry insiders.

While the duo have not confirmed their wedding yet, reports suggest that preparations at the Udaipur palace have already begun. With decor teams and hospitality staff reportedly working on-site, speculation surrounding the couple's big day has only grown stronger.

When Stebin Ben Said He Is 'Single'

In October this year, the singer was asked about his relationship with Nupur. He told Hindustan Times that he was single, as he has not yet announced any relationship officially.

Reacting to the rumours, Stebin said that in the industry, people always need something to talk about, so he doesn’t really care. He added that he is okay with people discussing him as long as it’s positive and not harming his image or reputation.

"Nupur’s my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise and I don't try to go and clear the rumours. It’s because I feel that whatever people are talking about and making stories, I should not be concerned about it. I should be taking care of my own career and thinking of music. All of these are just perks as people love to have rumours," said Stebin.

