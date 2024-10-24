 Kriti Sanon Recalls Nupur Sanon Getting Treated 'Differently' By Relatives: 'It Angered Me, Found It Immature'
Actress Kriti Sanon shed light on how relatives often draw comparisons between her and sister Nupur Sanon. She said, “When we would go to their place, they treated us differently. They would wish me and Nupur differently on our birthdays. That’s something I found immature."

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon | Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon often share goofy videos and pictures on social media, setting sister goals. Recently, Kriti shed light on their bond and revealed that relatives often draw comparisons between the two.

Speaking to News18, Kriti said that no comparison could ever strain her relationship with Nupur. “Nothing has trickled to the extent where our feelings towards each other changed. I don’t think I’ve gone through that, not yet, at least. When I came to the industry, Nupur was very young and she wasn’t in Mumbai at that point and that’s when I saw certain relatives treating us differently and that angered me," she shared.

Kriti mentioned that Nupur is the one who remains unbothered by the comparisons, but it affects the Mimi actress because their relatives would treat her younger sister differently.

“When we would go to their place, they treated us differently. They would wish me and Nupur differently on our birthdays. That’s something I found immature. She’s very strong and extremely mature, despite being my younger sister. She handles things well and even if something hurts or bothers her, she never lets it come to her face,” Kriti stated.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Do Patti with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The romantic thriller is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Kathha Pictures, Blue Butterfly Films and Vipin Agnihotri Films.

The film story is about a troubled cop (Kajol) who is involved in a mystery involving twins (Kriti Sanon) of contrasting personalities. It is scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, on Netflix.

On the other hand, Nupur rose to prominence by appearing in a B Praak music video called Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Noorani Chehra, directed by Navaniat Singh. She will play the role of Hiba in the film.

