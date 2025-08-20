 Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Claims Young Politician Sent Her Obscene Messages; Refuses To Reveal His Name
Malayalam Actress Rini Ann George Claims Young Politician Sent Her Obscene Messages; Refuses To Reveal His Name

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Malayalam actress Rini Ann George recently, while talking to the media claimed that a young politician from a prominent political party in Kerala had sent her offensive messages and even offered her to meet in a room at a five-star hotel. While it is alleged that the politician is an MLA, the actress refused to reveal his or his party's name.

Rini said, "I received inappropriate messages from the politician. He invited me to a location for his needs. When I threatened him, he challenged me to carry on. 'Who cares' was his attitude."

The actress has revealed that she decided to speak after many women, including wives and daughters of politicians, reportedly had similar experiences with the politician. Rini stated that she came into contact with him through social media, and she had last received a message from the politician in February.

Rini also stated, "He once said, let's book a room in a five-star hotel, you should come. At that time, I reacted strongly. Afterwards, there was no trouble for a while. But then it was repeated. Many people had come forward with complaints - that's why I am saying at least this much."

The actress revealed that she had informd the party seniors about the young politician, and she was told that they will resolve the problem. She added, "But after that the young leader was given positions and recognition. I received obscene messages, but I ignored them. However, when some matters about this person recently came out on social media, I realised that many women are facing these problems. Yet, not a single woman is speaking out about it. That is why I am opening up."

Rini is not interested in filing a formal complaint against the politician. She said, "If I file a complaint, I will put myself in danger. That will be the only result. I urge women in the country to elect public representatives wisely."

