 Rashmika Mandanna's Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring During Andhra Pradesh Ashram Visit With Family—VIDEO
Actor Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance days after his engagement to longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. Following the ceremony, he visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh with his family. Vijay was welcomed with a bouquet and seen wearing his engagement ring, a simple yet elegant band on his finger, as he posed for photos.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance just days after his engagement to longtime girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna. While the couple is yet to share photos on social media, reports suggest that they got engaged on Friday at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family.

Vijay Deverakonda Flaunts His Engagement Ring

Following the engagement, Vijay was spotted visiting the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family. Vijay and his brother, Ananda Deverakonda, had earlier attended the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, for their schooling.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Vijay was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. While posing, he was seen wearing his engagement ring, a simple yet elegant band on his finger.

