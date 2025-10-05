Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 5 Written Update: Mihir & Tulsi's Rift Deepens, Angad Agrees To Marry Mitali

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 69 Written Update

Mihir apologises to Noina for not performing the havan with her, but Noina, despite being hurt, hides her feelings and says that he did the right thing by going back to Shantiniketan. Mihir praises her, and Noina tells him that the house feels empty without him and that she misses him. She adds that the room in her house now belongs to him permanently and that he is welcome anytime. After they disconnect the call, Noina becomes emotional, remembering all the moments she spent with Mihir.

Pari calls Gayatri, who expresses shock. She mentions that Mihir will not live with Tulsi for long and, despite their 38-year marriage, they are incompatible. Hrithik overhears Pari’s conversation. Noina refuses to move Mihir’s belongings from her house, saying that he will return, so his things will remain.

Hrithik goes to Angad’s room and expresses concern about Pari, noting that she is not being her real self and implying that she is responsible for Mihir and Tulsi’s fights. Angad disagrees, argues with him, and hits a pillow at Hrithik’s face, leaving Hrithik angry. They get into a physical fight, but Tulsi intervenes and stops them, questioning why they were fighting. Angad explains that Hrithik was speaking wrongly about Pari. Tulsi reminds them that Mihir has just returned home and they should avoid fights.

Tulsi talks to Mihir, who is still upset with her, asking how he plans to financially settle her, leaving her confused, as she assumed she was settled years ago after marriage.

Tulsi breaks down, asking Mihir to end the fight and saying that his giving testimony in court should not prolong their disagreement. Mihir disagrees, stating that her actions against Pari are unacceptable and that not much is left between them. He tells Tulsi that their relationship, once strong, now has no scope left and that he will live in another room from now on, not with her.

Mihir visits Angad in his room and asks about Mitali, expressing that he had considered the possibility of Mihir and Mitali getting engaged and married. Angad avoids committing, saying he has just started handling the business and does not know Mitali well enough to think of her that way. Mihir then asks if he has another woman in mind. Angad immediately thinks of Vrinda and eventually agrees with Mihir, saying he is okay with pursuing it if he feels it is right.

Tulsi tells Shobha that Mihir is very angry, but once his anger cools, things will eventually improve.