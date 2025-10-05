Big Brother Arhaan Khan Beams With Joy As Paps Congratulate Him After Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Welcome Baby Girl – VIDEO

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, October 5, two years after their marriage. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2023, years after Arbaaz’s divorce from Malaika Arora. Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital on Thursday, October 4, just days after the family hosted an intimate baby shower.

Arhaan Khan Beams With Joy As Paps Congratulate Him

Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, who was at the hospital to be part of his father's special moment, was seen exiting the hospital on Sunday evening. As soon as the paparazzi spotted him making his way to his car, they began congratulating him on becoming a big brother. Arhaan couldn't stop smiling and beaming with happiness as he acknowledged their wishes.

Check out the video:

Sshura Khan & Baby Girl Doing Well

While the couple is yet to make an official announcement, a source told Hindustan Times that the entire family is overjoyed after the birth of the newborn baby.

"Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy," added the source.

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Age Gap

According to media reports, Sshura was born in July 1982, and is presently aged 43, whereas Arbaaz turned 58 in August this year. There is an age difference of 15 years between the couple, and yet they are head over heels in love with each other.

Arbaaz and Sshura had kept the pregnancy under wraps, never making an official announcement. In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy, and stated that it was an 'exciting phase' of their lives.

"I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life," the 57-year-old told Delhi Times.