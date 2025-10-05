Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg By Singing His Song At Pune Concert: 'Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai Unke Jaise Gaaon...' – VIDEO

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, revealed that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island. Earlier, singer Papon, who had canceled all his upcoming performances and professional engagements as a tribute to his longtime friend Zubeen, performed for the first time at his live show in Pune since the singer’s death.

Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg At Concert

In a viral video, Papon paid an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg by singing his song Jaane Kya from the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects, starring Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose. He said, "This is my first show after he left, and I wanted to celebrate him… Zubeen Garg is among us with his voice and music… Meri aukad nahi hai ke unke jaise gaaon, aur yeh gaana meri zone ka bhi nahi hai. But humne isko apne zone mein banaya hai."

Check out the video:

#Watch | Papon's tribute to Zubeen Garg with 'Jaane Kya'



Papon performed for the first time since the passing of Zubeen Garg, during his concert Shaam-E-Mehfil in Pune on October 4. In a heartfelt moment, he sang 'Jaane Kya' from Pyaar Ke Side Effects, dedicating it to his late…

Papon Paying Last Respects To Zubeen Garg

Zubeen was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi village near Guwahati, with Papon paying a tearful tribute to his friend.

On September 24, Papon shared a photo from Garg's last rites, showing his mortal remains inside a transparent box, and wrote, "Goodbye friend.... Be happy wherever you are."

VIDEO | Guwahati: Bollywood singer Papon pays homage to Zubeen Garg ahead of cremation with full state honour.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/lYT6hSpAle — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

Earlier, Papon also posted an old picture with Zubeen and wrote, “Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.” In Assamese, he appealed, "I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon."

Zubeen Garg's Bandmate Alleges Conspiracy

Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged a conspiracy, accusing manager Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning Zubeen and ignoring critical signs, including frothing at the mouth, hastening his death.