Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Cries Inconsolably After Singer's Body Arrives At Guwahati Airport, Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically lost his life in a scuba accident in Singapore on September 19, was brought back to Guwahati from Delhi on Sunday, September 21. His mortal remains were then taken to his residence. Heartbreaking visuals surfaced on social media showing his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, breaking down upon seeing her husband’s body.

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Garg Cries Inconsolably

In the clip, Zubeen's wife, Garima, along with senior state government officials, was present at the airport to receive his body. Overcome with grief, she was seen crying inconsolably and struggling to hold back her emotions as she placed a gamusa on the coffin as a mark of respect.

Zubeen Garg's Fans Pour On Streets For Last Glimpse

The coffin was later placed inside a flower-decked ambulance, as people gathered near the runway, including airport staff and passengers from the same flight, broke down in tears.

Thousands of fans sang his songs and chanted Jai Zubeen Da as the convoy moved slowly through the massive crowd outside the airport.

As Zubeen’s body began its final journey home to Kahilipara from Guwahati airport on Sunday morning, thousands of mourners poured onto the streets to catch a last glimpse of their beloved artiste.

Zubeen’s mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one and a half hours to allow his family members, including his ailing 85-year-old father, to pay their last respects. Later, his body will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can offer homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

In connection with Zubeen’s death, multiple FIRs have been registered against the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and his manager, Siddhartha Sharma. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he has directed Assam Police to transfer all FIRs in the case to the CID and register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.