Steve OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Cillian Murphy's Latest Film Online

Steve Film | Photo Credit:

Cillian Murphy, who recently stunned audiences with his Academy Award-winning performance in Oppenheimer, is back with yet another gripping role in his upcoming film Steve. Directed by Tim Sutton, the film has already generated buzz for its emotional storytelling and Murphy's intense screen presence.

Steve had its world premiere in the Platform Prize section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, and it was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. Now, the film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from October 3, 2025.

About Steve

The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Here's your first look at STEVE, the new film starring Cillian Murphy and Jay Lycurgo. A reimagining of Max Porter's bestselling novel SHY, directed by Tim Mielants, with Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson. Coming to select cinemas in September and on Netflix on October 3."

Steve is a heartfelt and dramatic narrative that follows the journey of a father navigating personal struggles, relationships, and self-discovery. The film has been praised at film festivals for its raw storytelling, poetic visuals, and Murphy's layered performance that once again proves why he is regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation.

Plot overview

The film follows Steve, the headteacher of a "last-chance" reform school, as he struggles to save it from being shut down by an underfunded and struggling education system. While navigating the chaos created by his students and the looming threat of closure, Steve's own mental health starts to deteriorate.

Cast and characters

The film features Cillian Murphy as Steve, Tracey Ullman as Amanda, Simbi Ajikawo as Shola, Jay Lycurgo as Shy, Douggie McMeekin as Andy, Araloyin Oshunremi as Benny, Tut Nyuot as Tarone, Archie Fisher as Posh Cal, Priyanga Burford as Kamila, Roger Allam as Sir Hugh Montague Powell, and Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis as Charlotte, among others. The film is based on Max Porter's novel, Shy. It is produced by Alan Moloney and Cillian Murphy under the banner of Big Things Films.