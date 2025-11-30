'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Marry

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan made a bold statement recently, calling marriage an 'outdated institution' and saying that she does not want her 27-year-old granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, to get married.

Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want Granddaughter Navya To Marry

Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, Jaya said, "I don't want Navya to get married. (When the host asked if she thinks marriage is an outdated institution, she agreed) Yes, absolutely. I am a grandmother now. Navya turns 28 in a few days. I am too old to advise young girls on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much and today little children are so smart, they will outsmart you."

Jaya Bachchan Compares Marriage To ‘Delhi Ka Laddoo'

Further, Jaya compared marriage to 'Delhi ka laddoo' and added that the legality of a marriage does not have to define a relationship. "Woh Delhi ka laddoo he khao toh mushkil na khao toh bhi mushkil, either way its difficult. But just enjoy life!"

At the same event, Jaya also criticised the paparazzi and questioned their background and education. She also said she has a 'zero' relationship with the paparazzi.

"Yeh jo bahar drain pipe tight gande gande pehen pehen kar, haath me mobile le ke. (But the guys outside wearing tight, dirty clothes and carrying a mobile phone in their hand). They think just because they have a mobile, they think they can take your picture and say what they want and the kind of comments they pass," she continued.

Jaya Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Jaya will be seen next in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.