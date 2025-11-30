Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit Dosanjh's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Wore Pagdi, Learnt Chamkila's Songs In Punjabi...'

Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Meezaan Jafri, who recently won hearts with his performance in De De Pyaar De 2, revealed that he has auditioned for Imtiaz Ali several times. He also shared that he auditioned for Amar Singh Chamkila for Diljit Dosanjh's role but was eventually not selected.

Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila

Appearing on Varinder Chawla's podcast, Meezaan said, "I have auditioned for Imtiaz (Ali) sir so many times. I auditioned for Chamkila. I did the full stache, wore the pagdi, and I even learnt one of Amar Singh Chamkila’s songs in Punjabi. A suitable actor had been taken up for the right role. No matter, I went for it dil se."

He added that he will continue auditioning for other roles, as it is his job as an actor, and something he truly loves.

Meezaan Jafri Praises Diljit Dosanjh

Talking about Diljit playing the lead, Meezaan added, "Imtiaz sir made a great choice. He (Diljit) knows the language, he knows the flavour; it’s the world he comes from. And Diljit sir has absolutely smashed it in the film, which is why he was nominated for an Emmy as well."

Diljit Dosanjh Loses Emmy Awards 2025 For Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit earned a Best Actor nomination at the 53rd International Emmy Awards for the film, ultimately losing to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto.

Amar Singh Chamkila was also nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, while the award eventually went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a show about a gay couple from Cardiff embarking on an adoption journey.

Meezaan Jafri Films

Meezaan made his acting debut in the 2019 film Malaal, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starring debutante Sharmin Segal.

He later appeared in Hungama 2 and Yaariyan 2.