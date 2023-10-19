Yaariyan 2 Actor Meezaan Says, 'A Lot Of People Advised Me To Not Be Stressed' |

Actor Meezaan, who marked his dream debut under the safe hands of maverick Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Malaal has carved his own name soon after. Earlier Hungama 2, and now with Yaariyan 2, actor seems to be unstoppable. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Meezan takes the trip down the memory lane when he started off as an actor, his association with the part twos of commercial franchises, and more.

Excerpts:

Being a star kid, how difficult was it for you to pave your own path?When I did my debut with Malaal, it was my learning experience. I didn’t know what to expect or what not. I was so caught up in promoting the film and so never really thought about anything, good, bad. Malaal was a tragic love story and it left a huge impact on people. You need so much patience with to see that intense film. It is a mature and deep rooted love story. Back then, the time was unexpected but now with Yaariyan 2, I am kicked.

Go on…

Today, I know what I am doing, how much invested I am in the promotions of Yaariyan 2. I know what impact it does on the film. With a film like this, where we don’t have big faces to promote, it is important to go an extra mileage to put out our film to the public. The promotions are stressful but finally the film is coming out.

Being a new entrant, are you more nervous than Divya Khosla Kumar?

Don’t know about being more nervous but I am equally nervous. However, she has been a part of the first one, but this one is entirely a new and fresh film. At the end of the day, only this film matters. I know what is at stake but then a lot of people advised me to not be stressed.

Do you feel that you are the shining star of part twos?

It’s a beautiful coincidence. I feel fortunate to have been a part of a big franchise like Hungama and to be able to work with Priyadarshan sir was just wonderful. There’s a certain relatability if you are a part of a successful franchise. I always had great music in my films and now with Yaariyan 2, the graph is only elevated. I had seen the first part of Yaariyan and I am so excited for all of you to experience the music in the second part. We have delivered the expectations I feel.

Were you okay to see Hungama 2 released digitally despite making a theatrical debut prior to it?

I think, one has to always evolve with the times. Hungama 2 came in middle of the pandemic and theatres were shut so there was no other option but to come on OTT. I believe everything has a timing. We had to release it else it would have been dated. I also feel that Hungama 2 made people laugh in such depressing times. Although, I debuted with Malaal but people recognised me through Hungama 2.

How far do you agree that choices do make or break you?

I totally agree. My producer Bhushan Kumar called me and offered this role. He also explained to me the vision he had for this film. It was a win-win situation for me. My character has so much to do in it especially that I haven’t done before. He is a biker, who sees several ups and downs on both personal and professional front.

