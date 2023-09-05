Punjab Police Arrive In Mumbai To Arrest Yaariyan 2 Director Vinay Sapru, Actor Meezaan Jafri Over 'Objectionable' Kirpan Scenes

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai with arrest warrants against director and actor of upcoming Bollywood film Yaariyaan 2.

The arrest warrants were issued against director Vinay Sapru and actor Meezaan Jafri after Punjab Police registered a case against them.

Row over scene showing 'kirpan'

Reportedly, cases were filed in several places against producer Bhushan Kumar, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and actor Meezaan Jafri on the charges of hurting religious sentiments after a song in the upcoming movie "Yaariyan-2" allegedly showed the actor wearing a 'kirpan'.

The FIR was registered with the police as the actor was seen allegedly wearing a 'kirpan' -- a symbol of Sikh faith -- in a song in the movie.

Sikh Code of Conduct

The Sikh community is agitated over the scene as only a baptised Sikh can wear the 'kirpan' as per the Sikh Code of Conduct.

The SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), the highest religious authority for Sikhs, has also strongly objected to the actor's alleged wearing of the 'kirpan' in the song 'Saure Ghar' from the movie.

They have filed a complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner concerning this matter.

YouTube screenshots

Makers claim they used a 'khukri' not kirpan

Despite the film's directors claiming that the actor was actually wearing a 'khukri' (a curved knife) and not a 'kirpan,' and expressing their lack of intention to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs, the SGPC remains unconvinced, stating that they find the explanation provided to be illogical.

"The Sikhs very well know the shape of a 'kirpan' and a 'khukri', and the way both are worn on one's body. We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification.

"Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community," the SGPC had said.

