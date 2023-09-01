Yaariyan 2 Makers Issue Statement For Hurting Religious Sentiments: 'No Intent To...'

Yaariyan 2 Makers Issue Statement For Hurting Sentiments: 'No Intent To...' | Photo Via Instagram.

Yaariyan 2 starring Meezaan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl Puri has been creating headlines for quite some time now, as recently a FIR was registered on the complaint of the Sikh Talmel Committee, a body of Sikh organisations on the charges of hurting religious sentiments after a song showed Meezaan wearing a ‘kirpan.'

Now, the makers of Yaariyan 2 have issued an official statement and revealed that they have replaced and removed the visuals from the film. The statement reads as follows: "We would like to apologize for any content which has been perceived to be objectionable/inadvertently hurt. Any religious sentiments in "Yaaritan 2" and hereby assure that we have no intent to hurt sentiments of any individual/community in any manner whatsoever.

"We hold the highest respect for all culture and religious beliefs. We have always strived to create art that entertains and brings people together. However, we reiterate there was no intention to hurt any religious sentiments, to this end, we have replaced and removed from our from the visuals that have unintentionally hurt sentiments."

"We understand the significance of religious symbols and are committed to ensuring that our work does not inadvertently cause any offense. We appreciate your understanding. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Yaariyan 2 is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

