Divya Khosla Kumar On Her Role In Yaariyan 2: My Directors Radhika And Vinay Always Present Me So Beautifully

Nearly a decade later, following the release of its successful prequel, the makers of Yaariyan 2 are excited to take the franchise forward. This excitement was evident as the team launched the film’s teaser at a private event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

The event was graced by the presence of its cast including Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and producer Bhushan Kumar.

In the two-minute-long teaser, we get a glimpse of the equation and bond shared between three siblings who are willing to stand by each other through thick and thin, more than friends do.

Divya, who made her directorial debut with the franchise’s prequel, essays the lead in the sequel. When asked about her successful transition from helming duties behind-the-camera to enacting in front of it, the actor-producer gushes, “I’m just very excited and happy. I suppose, it’s my mom’s blessings and I’m just so thankful for this opportunity. I’d like to thank my directors Radhika and Vinay. They always present me so beautifully. From the time I appeared in the music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi to this film, I’ve trusted them completely. Whatever they ask me to do, I just go by their instincts. They held a vision and I’m so happy that they chose me for it.”

Read Also Divya Khosla Kumar's six most stylish fashion statements

Meezaan, whose character seems intriguing, explains how he shot the intense running scene, which is displayed in the teaser. He says, “We spent an entire day shooting that scene at the Charni Road bridge in Mumbai. Many complications arose and our shooting had to be stopped because of the interruptions by the crowd on the sets. But, the running shot was the last shot to be filmed, once we finished shooting for an entire scene during the day. The entire shot was a drone shot and it is to the credit of Radhika and Vinay, who filmed me the way they did. They know exactly what they want and they do not stop until they get that. I also had to be in sync with the moving train in the shot. Till that was not achieved, we kept shooting.”

Meezaan also affirms that the movie explores the dynamics of the protagonists with Mumbai as a serving backdrop. He explains, “The film explores the relationship that the characters share with Mumbai city. Which is why the running shot metaphorically captures that. The characters come from different backgrounds, so it becomes important to portray what mode of transport each character uses to travel in and around the city.”

Shedding light upon the shades of his character, Meezaan reveals, “I play the younger brother, but he is very unabashed and free. He is not bound by responsibilities or limitations. Only his siblings are his best friends. I am thankful that I could explore that relationship with both my co-stars because Divya and Pearl are extremely chilled out.”

Pearl, who plays a shy and reserved character, speaks about what excited him to do this film. He states, “I play the simple lad, who is clean shaven and well-dressed always. I’m happy that I was able to do this film and I’ve had the opportunity of working with such an amazing team.”

Yash shares his happiness over not playing the sibling to Divya’s character. He says jokingly, “I’m happy that I don’t play Divya’s brother. I like how my character is someone who is loaded with emotions and someone whom you cannot predict instantly.”

Slated to release in cinemas on October 20, Yaariyan 2 also stars Anaswara Rajan, Priya P Varrier and Warina Hussain. The film also promises to reprise the popular song Sunny Sunny from the previous film.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)