Divya Khosla Kumar's six most stylish fashion statements

Divya Khosla Kumar is not just a pretty face but an uber stylish fashionista. The Bollywood actress-director can carry off any outfit with panache. We shine the spotlight on her choicest recent fashion statements.

Rocking neon

The actress looks stunning in neon, a vibrant and bold colour that not many can carry off with such ease. Trust her to rock it like the queen she is.

The golden girl

Divya always makes sure to add her own stylish twist to any garment she wears, and a saree is no exception. Here she was seen in an all-golden glittery ready-to-wear mid-slit saree with bold eye makeup.

Bewitching black

With a sexy black outfit having a side slit, she has taken her fashion game up a notch higher. Divya teamed it with a hot lip colour and dewy makeup.

Black magic

This deep neckline one-piece shimmery black dress with fish pattern sequin ruffles and hot pink eye makeup makes Divya look stunning. She chose to flaunt a sleek hairdo here, and we simply can’t take our eyes off her!

Glitzy gold

Golden is a colour we guess Divya likes the most and also loves experimenting with it. This golden plunging neckline outfit is perfectly accentuating her beauty and curves.

Wonderful in white

Her white long ruffle bandeau gown with a beautiful trail is just what made everyone’s jaw drop. She looked hot and beautiful, with diamond accessories completing her mesmerising look.