Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Actress Ambika Ranjankar, who plays Komal Hathi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently went missing from a few episodes, leading fans to speculate about her possible exit from the show. Her absence quickly sparked buzz on social media, with many wondering if she was the latest cast member to leave the long-running series.

However, putting all rumours to rest, Ambika clarified her stance in a conversation with TellyChakkar. She said, "No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Addressing her sudden disappearance from the recent episodes, the actress further explained, "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself."

With her confirmation, fans of the show can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Komal will continue to be a part of the much-loved ensemble.

Ambika has been a part of the show since the first episode which aired over 17 years back.

In July 2024, actor Kush Shah, announced that he quit the show after 16 years. Kush rose to fame after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi in the popular sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

The makers recently welcomed a new Rajasthani family, the Binjolas, as permanent residents of Gokuldham Society.

Actor Kuldeep Gor steps into the role of Ratan Binjola, a saree shop owner, while Dharti Bhatt portrays his social media influencer-wife, Rupa Baditop. Their children, Veer and Bansari, are played by Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ambika has also been a part of other projects like Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar (2001) and Dosti Ka Naya Maidan (2019).