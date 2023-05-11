Actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Jennifer Mistry to Shailesh Lodha

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens

Most of the actors in the show are constantly a part of it ever since the beginning. However, in the past few years a lot of actors have made an exit from the show

Jennifer Mistry recently accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment and quit the show. However, the producer has said that the allegations are 'baseless'

Raj Anadkat, who essayed the role of Tapu, recently confirmed his exit from the show

Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta, left the the show a few months back and the news had sent shock waves to the viewers

Neha Mehta played the role of Anjali. She quit the show post pandemic when the shoot was resumed

Gurucharan Singh also called it quits and has been away from the small screens ever since. He played the role of Sodhi

Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and was a part of it for 4 years

Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel, however, after a few years, she too made an exit from the show and reportedly went abroad for studies

Bhavya Gandhi had essayed the role of Tapu, Jethalal and Daya's son in the show

Monika Bhadoriya portrayed the character of Bawri in the show for several years

Laal Singh had replaced Gurucharan in the show for some time and Dilkhush was roped in for the show when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal went on a maternity break

One of the most loved characters of Daya is played by Disha Vakani. However, the actress has been missing from the show for the last couple of years

