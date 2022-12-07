List of 10 most searched movies in India in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022
2022 was an exciting year for film lovers and before the year ends, Google is out with its Most Searched Movies 2022 list. Here's the list:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is the most Googled movie in India in 2022
It is followed by Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2
One of the most controversial films of 2022, The Kashmir Files, ranks third in the list
On the fourth number is SS Rajamouli's RR. It starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles
Rishab Shetty's Kantara made it to the Top 5 in the list
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana's Pushpa: The rise was the sixth most searched film
It was followed by Kamal Haasan's Vikram which became one of the biggest blockbusters in the Tamil film industry
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August 2022, continues to remain in the headlines due to multiple reasons
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 was a Bollywood film that changed the fate of the Hindi film industry after Brahmastra. It is at No 9 on the list
As for Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is on the list
