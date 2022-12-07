List of 10 most searched movies in India in 2022

2022 was an exciting year for film lovers and before the year ends, Google is out with its Most Searched Movies 2022 list. Here's the list:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is the most Googled movie in India in 2022

It is followed by Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF: Chapter 2

One of the most controversial films of 2022, The Kashmir Files, ranks third in the list

On the fourth number is SS Rajamouli's RR. It starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles

Rishab Shetty's Kantara made it to the Top 5 in the list

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana's Pushpa: The rise was the sixth most searched film

It was followed by Kamal Haasan's Vikram which became one of the biggest blockbusters in the Tamil film industry

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August 2022, continues to remain in the headlines due to multiple reasons

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 was a Bollywood film that changed the fate of the Hindi film industry after Brahmastra. It is at No 9 on the list

As for Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is on the list

