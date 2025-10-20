Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His Concert In Mumbai: Report

Instagram: Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias had concerts in India in 2012. Now, after 13 years, the popular Spanish singer is all set to perform in the country. His concert will take place on October 20 and 30 in Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). According to a report in Hindustan Times, the singer is planning to extend his stay in India and wants to visit the Taj Mahal.

A source told the portal, “He regrets not seeing the Taj Mahal during his last trip and is now eager to immerse himself in the beauty of this historic site."

"Enrique Iglesias enjoys exploring the culture of every city he performs in, as demonstrated by his visits in the past,” added the source. So, the singer, after his concert in Mumbai, will reportedly head to Agra.

Enrique Iglesias' Concert In Mumbai

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert Ticket Rates

According to the District, the ticket price of Enrique's concert starts from Rs. 7000 and goes up to Rs. 34,500. The Rs. 7000 tickets are for general access, Rs. 14,000 for the VIP section, and the lounge section tickets are for Rs. 34,500.

We are sure fans of Enrique are super excited for his concert in Mumbai.

International Celebrities' Concert In India

This year, many international celebs have performed in India. Travis Scott had a concert in Delhi on October 19 and 20, and he will be performing in India on November 19.

Many others, like Calvin Harris, Akon, and more, will be having a concert in India in the upcoming months.