 Thamma First Review Out: 'Expect The Unexpected', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to release on October 21, 2025. The first review of the film is out, and it hints that we can 'expect the unexpected' from the movie. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to release on October 21, 2025. It is the big Diwali release, and the expectations from the movie are quite high as it is a film from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The first review of the film is out, and it hints that we can 'expect the unexpected' from the movie.

Senior journalist Taran Adarsh watched the movie recently, and he took to X to share his review. He gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "#MaddockFilms delivers yet another winner… A delicious cocktail of humour, supernatural, and romance... Takes a completely uncharted path as far as the plot goes… EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED!"

He further praised the director of the film Aditya Sarpotdar, and wrote that after Munjya, the filmmaker has once again hit the 'right notes'. Adarsh also praised the performance of the actors. He called Ayushmann's performance 'pitch-perfect'.

In his tweet, he has written that Rashmika has got one of the most challenging roles of her career. Adarsh also praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. However, he has revealed that the film 'dips in pace in parts of the second half'.

Well, the first review of Thamma is very positive, so let's wait and watch what other reviewers have to say about the movie.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1

Thamma is expected to take a good start at the box office. If we look at the advance booking, according to sacnilk, the film has collected Rs. 3.09 crore on its day one till now, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 7.01 crore.

It is expected that Thamma will take a double-digit opening at the box office.

