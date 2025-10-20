Kriti Sanon Celebrates Diwali 2025 With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia & Her Family

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 20, 2025
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali party at her Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family, including her boyfriend Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon shared photos on her social media from her 'Ghar Wali Diwali,' a celebration filled with love, lights, and laughter, surrounded by her loved ones dancing to desi Punjabi music till morning!
Kriti Sanon shared a joyful selfie with her mother, Geeta Sanon, from their Diwali celebrations
Kabir Bahia held his ladylove, Kriti Sanon, close while posing for a selfie with friends
Kriti Sanon was seen in a red ethnic sharara suit from her sister Nupur Sanon's brand, Label Nobo
Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman who did his schooling in England and is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have a 10-year age difference
Though neither Kriti nor Kabir has confirmed their relationship, their outings and viral photos on social media have kept the gossip mills buzzing