Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84 In Mumbai, Hours After Sharing Diwali Wishes On Instagram

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who appeared in over 350 Hindi films, has passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai. The cause of his death remains unknown. Reportedly, the actor died on Monday evening at around 4 PM after a long illness.

He was originally a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Asrani Passes Away At 84

The actor was best known for his role as the jailer in Sholay. He later starred in several hit films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome, among others.

The actor’s sudden death comes as a shock, as earlier today, Asrani had shared Diwali 2025 wishes on his Instagram story

Who Was Asrani?

Born on January 1, 1941, into a Sindhi Hindu family in Jaipur, Asrani began learning acting under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962. Later, he moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, and after an accidental meeting with Kishore Sahu and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, they advised him to train professionally.

Apart from Hindi films, Asrani also starred in several Gujarati films, playing lead roles from 1972 to 1984 and character roles from 1985 to 2012

He married actress Manju Bansal, whom he fell in love with while working together on films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haram. He trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before entering the Hindi film industry in the mid-1960s.

The veteran comedian's last rites were also performed in Mumbai at the Santacruz crematorium